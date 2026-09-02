Netflix releases 'Instadocs: The Decoy Plane' about Trump's NATO switch

The original Air Force One played decoy, flying senior officials and journalists who didn't even realize what was happening. After the switch, Trump headed to England before returning home on another plane.

The whole operation stayed hush-hush until it came out later, leaving the public and press baffled and triggering a wave of viral videos, memes and speculation.

The documentary features firsthand accounts from journalists like Dan Lamothe (The Washington Post), security pros including former Secret Service agent Robert McDonald, White House aide Natalie Harp, and then-Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

It premieres September 4: mark your calendars!