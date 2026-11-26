Netflix releases 'Love Scam Aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story'
Netflix is dropping Love Scam Aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story on December 18, 2026.
Directed by Moumita Sen and Niyantha Shekar, this true-crime documentary traces how Chandrashekhar went from a Bengaluru teen to masterminding multi-crore scams that roped in Bollywood celebrities and political bigwigs.
Documentary details Chandrashekhar's alleged Tihar cons
Built on more than two years of investigation, the film uncovers how Chandrashekhar allegedly pulled off massive cons even from inside Delhi's Tihar Jail, using loopholes and sharp psychological tricks to fool some seriously powerful people.
This documentary is part of Netflix's growing lineup of Indian true-crime stories, alongside Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case and The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth.