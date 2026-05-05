Netflix releases 'The Boroughs's trailer for May 21 premiere
Netflix just dropped the trailer for The Boroughs, a new horror series premiering May 21, 2026.
Set in a quiet New Mexico retirement community, the story follows Sam Cooper (Alfred Molina), who starts seeing creepy things no one else believes.
When officials brush him off, he teams up with some quirky neighbors to dig into what's really haunting their home.
Cast includes Davis Woodard O'Hare Pullman
The show brings together a stacked cast: think Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Denis O'Hare, Clarke Peters, and Bill Pullman.
It's created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (from The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance), with Stranger Things' Duffer Brothers as executive producers.
Expect a mix of scares, mystery, and humor, kind of like if Stranger Things met Thursday Murder Club but set in a retirement village.