Netflix releases 'The Boroughs's trailer for May 21 premiere Entertainment May 05, 2026

Netflix just dropped the trailer for The Boroughs, a new horror series premiering May 21, 2026.

Set in a quiet New Mexico retirement community, the story follows Sam Cooper (Alfred Molina), who starts seeing creepy things no one else believes.

When officials brush him off, he teams up with some quirky neighbors to dig into what's really haunting their home.