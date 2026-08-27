Netflix releases 'Wonka's The Golden Ticket' trailer as Goffe joins
Entertainment
Netflix just released the trailer for Wonka's The Golden Ticket, a new reality competition inspired by Roald Dahl's classic.
12 teams will face quirky challenges in a Willy Wonka-style factory, with Rusty Goffe, an original Oompa Loompa from the 1971 film, joining the fun.
Contestants compete for major prize
Premiering September 23, 2026 (finale on September 30), the show mixes Dahl's whimsical world with high-stakes games and "delicious mischief," as Netflix puts it.
Contestants compete for a major prize, featuring Wilder's AI-recreated voice, with his estate's blessing.