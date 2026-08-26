Netflix renews 'House of Guinness' for 2nd season after cliffhanger
Entertainment
Netflix just gave the green light to House of Guinness for a second season.
The series, created by Steven Knight (yes, the Peaky Blinders guy), dropped in September 2025 and is set in the 1860s.
It follows siblings Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben as they deal with their father's death, and season one wrapped up on a major cliffhanger, cutting to black before it was revealed who or what Paddy's target was.
Knight teases 'House of Guinness's expansion
Steven Knight says he's excited to dig deeper into the siblings' relationships and their growing role in building the Guinness empire, maybe even taking things into the 20th century.
Anthony Boyle (Arthur) is also pumped about coming back and gave a shout-out to the team and scripts.
If you missed it, season one is streaming now on Netflix.