'The Hunting Wives' gets Season 3 nod ahead of S02
What's the story
Netflix has renewed its original series The Hunting Wives for a third season. The announcement comes about seven weeks before the premiere of the second season on November 26. The show, produced by Lionsgate and 3 Arts, was initially commissioned for Starz but was later picked up by Netflix ahead of its first season's launch in 2025.
Season 2 details
Plot of 'The Hunting Wives'
The Hunting Wives features Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman in lead roles.
The show is based on May Cobb's novel of the same name, though its second season will diverge from the book's storyline.
In Season 1, viewers followed Sophie O'Neil (Snow) as she moved with her family to East Texas and became embroiled in a world of obsession, seduction, and murder under the influence of socialite Margo (Akerman).
Creator's statement
Showrunner Rebecca Cutter promises more twists in S03
Rebecca Cutter, the creator and showrunner of The Hunting Wives, expressed her excitement for the third season.
She promised viewers that once they finish Season 2, they'll be eager to know what happens next.
"Buckle up, because Season 3 will be even more scandalous and twisted," she said in a statement.
Season 2
What's next for Sophie and Margo?
In the upcoming season, Sophie and Margo's relationship is strained. However, they are forced to reunite when old secrets and new enemies emerge.
The series also stars Jaime Ray Newman, Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit, George Ferrier, and Karen Rodriguez, among others.