'The Hunting Wives' gets Season 3 nod ahead of S02

The Hunting Wives features Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman in lead roles.

The show is based on May Cobb's novel of the same name, though its second season will diverge from the book's storyline.

In Season 1, viewers followed Sophie O'Neil (Snow) as she moved with her family to East Texas and became embroiled in a world of obsession, seduction, and murder under the influence of socialite Margo (Akerman).