Netflix unveils Chiranjeevi's 'Megaverse' teaser
What's the story
The much-anticipated OTT talk show Megaverse, hosted by Megastar Chiranjeevi, is currently in production. Some episodes have already been filmed. The promotional hoardings for the show in Hyderabad earlier sparked online discussions due to the absence of the letter N from Chiranjeevi's name. This mystery has now been solved with a quirky teaser released by Netflix on Tuesday.
Twitter Post
See the teaser here
N’ vacchesindi… MEGA collaboration kudiresindi! ❤️🔥— Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) November 24, 2026
Mega Nostalgia. Mega Navvulu. Mega Muchatlu! 💁🏻♂️
Anni oke chota! ✨
MEGASTAR enters the Netflix universe with Chiranjeevi’s MEGAVERSE 🌟
Coming Soon, only on Netflix!#MegaverseOnNetflixpic.twitter.com/hqMrpdf8GM
Promo details
'N' stands for Netflix
In the teaser, Chiranjeevi explains that the missing N represents Netflix.
The video ends with his iconic dialogue, "Idhi Naa Adda (This is my base)."
The official X handle of Netflix India South shared the promo with the caption, "MEGASTAR enters the Netflix universe with Chiranjeevi's MEGAVERSE."
However, a release date has not been announced yet.
Show highlights
What to expect from 'Megaverse'
The promotional video for Megaverse also teased what viewers can expect from the show.
It promises "Mega Nostalgia," "Mega Navvulu (laughter)", and "Mega Muchatlu (conversation)."
The tagline reads, "Anni oke chota! (All in one place!)," suggesting a variety of topics will be covered on the show.
Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi was recently seen in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.