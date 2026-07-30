Netflix secures $500 million deal to stream 'The Walking Dead' universe
Entertainment
Big news for zombie fans: Netflix just scored a $500 million deal to stream The Walking Dead Universe.
You'll be able to binge 371 episodes from the original series and six spin-offs in places like the UK Italy, Australia, and New Zealand, with the spin-offs "Beginning in 2027."
This is one of the largest TV licensing deals lately.
AMC+ to share rights with Netflix
From 2027, Netflix will offer spin-offs like Fear the Walking Dead and Daryl Dixon worldwide.
The deal also means AMC+ will share streaming rights with Netflix for the first time in more than a decade.
Plus, AMC Networks says this partnership boosts its financial outlook as Dead City returns for season three and Daryl Dixon premieres its final season in 2027.