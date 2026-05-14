Netflix sets 'Bridgerton' Season 5 for 2027, breaking biennial streak
Netflix just revealed that Bridgerton's fifth season is coming in 2027, breaking its usual two-year release streak.
The news came straight from Netflix's chief content officer, Bela Bajaria, at its big upfront event.
Filming kicked off in the UK this March, and fans even got a quick first-look teaser.
Dodd and Baduza lead 'Bridgerton' S5
Season five will focus on Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza).
After losing her husband, Francesca returns to the marriage scene, just as Michaela, her late husband's cousin, comes back to London to run the Kilmartin estate.
The season dives into Francesca's dilemma: follow her head or her heart?
Recap of prior 'Bridgerton' pairings
If you're catching up: Season four was all about Benedict and Sophie (early 2026), Season three followed Colin and Penelope (2024), Season two centered on Anthony and Kate (2022), and it all started with Daphne and Simon back in December 2020.