Netflix sets 'Bridgerton' Season 5 for 2027, breaking biennial streak

Dodd and Baduza lead 'Bridgerton' S5

Season five will focus on Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza).

After losing her husband, Francesca returns to the marriage scene, just as Michaela, her late husband's cousin, comes back to London to run the Kilmartin estate.

The season dives into Francesca's dilemma: follow her head or her heart?