Netflix sets 'Operation Safed Sagar' Kargil series premiere August 7
Entertainment
Netflix just dropped the date for its new Kargil War series, Operation Safed Sagar. It premieres August 7, 2026.
The teaser gives a peek into the Indian Air Force's Golden Arrows Squadron and their intense high-altitude missions during the 1999 conflict.
Sen directs Netflix highlights pilots' stories
Directed by Oni Sen, the show features Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Dia Mirza, and Prajakta Koli. It's created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava and produced by Matchbox Shots and Feel Good Films.
Netflix says it'll spotlight Air Force pilots' courage and real-life stories with cinematic visuals for an authentic, immersive feel.