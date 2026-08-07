Netflix cancels 'Squid Game: America' spinoff
What's the story
Netflix has decided to cancel the American spinoff of its hit series Squid Game, reported The Playlist. The project, which was reportedly in the works since 2024, was set to be directed by David Fincher and written by Dennis Kelly. However, sources told the outlet that Netflix's vision for the franchise has changed significantly since the initial concept of Fincher's version.
New direction
Shift in Netflix's approach to 'Squid Game' franchise
Initially, Netflix was keen on an American adaptation of their record-breaking Korean series.
However, the streaming giant has now shifted its focus to developing stories within the Squid Game universe in "individual international markets."
This could mean country-specific spinoffs like Squid Game: Brazil and Norway, though it's unclear if these are currently in development.
Cancellations
Factors behind the cancellation
Sources indicated that the cancellation of Squid Game: America was due to a protracted production process, executive changes at Netflix, and Fincher's involvement in other projects like The Adventures of Cliff Booth.
This news comes after Cate Blanchett's unexpected cameo in Season 3 of Squid Game, which had sparked speculation about her potential involvement in Fincher's series.
However, it was confirmed that her role was not connected to Fincher's project.
Creator's perspective
Hwang Dong-hyuk's thoughts on potential spinoff series
Squid Game's original creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, had earlier expressed interest in a spinoff series that would explore the characters' lives during the time skip between seasons one and two.
However, he also confirmed that Season 3 would be the final chapter of the story.
He had said, "It's the finale for the whole series. The whole show. It's time to say goodbye."