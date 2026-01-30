Netflix teases 'Berlin' Season 2 with a fresh heist

New city, old crew—and some fresh faces

This season takes Berlin and Damian (Tristan Ulloa) to Seville, where they're pretending to steal The Lady with an Ermine while their real target is the Duke of Malaga and his wife, a couple who think they can blackmail Berlin—a move that kicks off Berlin's quest for revenge.

Expect familiar faces like Michelle Jenner (Keila), Begona Vargas (Cameron), Julio Pena Fernandez (Roi), and Joel Sanchez (Bruce), plus newcomers Inma Cuesta as Candela and Jose Luis Garcia-Perez as the Duke.

Filming kicked off earlier this year.