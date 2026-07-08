Netflix to debut short-form shows August 3 in 6 markets

Netflix partners with BuzzFeed Conde Nast

Netflix has teamed up with names like BuzzFeed Studios, Conde Nast, Penske Media, Hearst Magazines, and People Inc. to bring you quick hits from brands like Vanity Fair (Lie Detector), BuzzFeed (30 Questions), and Variety (Know Their Lines?).

As Netflix's vice president of animation series and kids and family TV John Derderian puts it, this gives fans "they want to keep exploring the stories and personalities they love," so there's something new for every mood or spare moment.