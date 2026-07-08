Netflix to debut short-form shows August 3 in 6 markets
Netflix is jumping into short-form video, with new episodes dropping August 3 for users in the US Canada, the UK Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.
These bite-sized shows, ranging from two to over 20 minutes, are Netflix's answer to how everyone's watching content these days (think TikTok and YouTube).
It's all about keeping things fresh and fitting into your scroll-friendly routine.
Netflix partners with BuzzFeed Conde Nast
Netflix has teamed up with names like BuzzFeed Studios, Conde Nast, Penske Media, Hearst Magazines, and People Inc. to bring you quick hits from brands like Vanity Fair (Lie Detector), BuzzFeed (30 Questions), and Variety (Know Their Lines?).
As Netflix's vice president of animation series and kids and family TV John Derderian puts it, this gives fans "they want to keep exploring the stories and personalities they love," so there's something new for every mood or spare moment.