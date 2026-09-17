Netflix to release 'Love' Tamil romance starring Lekshmi and Das
Entertainment
Get ready for #Love, a new Tamil romance series starring Aishwarya Lekshmi and Arjun Das, dropping on Netflix October 2, 2026.
The show dives into the classic debate: what matters more in relationships, chemistry or compatibility?
You can catch it in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Directed by Balaji Mohan and produced by Soundarya Rajinikanth.
Lekshmi plays dating-app CEO Tara
Lekshmi plays Tara, a dating-app CEO who's single despite being an expert on relationships. Her beliefs get challenged by Das's character, sparking the show's main conflict.
Expect plenty of humor and a fresh take on modern romance from writers Nirmal Williams, Sharada Subramanian, and Shweta Chakravarty.
Plus, this is Lekshmi's digital debut with Das!