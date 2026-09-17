Netflix to release 'Love' Tamil romance starring Lekshmi and Das

Get ready for #Love, a new Tamil romance series starring Aishwarya Lekshmi and Arjun Das, dropping on Netflix October 2, 2026.

The show dives into the classic debate: what matters more in relationships, chemistry or compatibility?

You can catch it in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Directed by Balaji Mohan and produced by Soundarya Rajinikanth.