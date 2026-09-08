Netflix to stream 'Vishwanath and Sons' after ₹260 cr run
Vishwanath and Sons, starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, has already made a splash in theaters with over ₹260 crore earned worldwide since its August 14 release.
If you missed it on the big screen, good news: Netflix is bringing it to your home this Friday (September 11), streaming in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Tandon returns to Tamil films
This is Suriya's second blockbuster of 2026 to cross ₹250 crore after Karuppu. The story follows an accomplished shooter juggling personal struggles and professional pressure.
Radikaa Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon join the cast. Tandon returns to Tamil films after more than two decades!
Netflix describes Suriya's character as "Meet Sanjay Vishwanath - Athlete, billionaire, philanthropist and a loving father," so expect a mix of action and heart.