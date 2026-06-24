Zoe Kravitz, Sadie Sink's 'Unhinged' gets release date
What's the story
Netflix has announced its upcoming interactive horror game, Unhinged, is set to release on June 30. The game features a star-studded cast including Zoe Kravitz, Sadie Sink, and Troy Baker. Developed by Night School Studio, the game is described as "an immersive horror game that feels a lot like 'playing' a show or movie." It will be available for all Netflix subscribers with no additional cost.
Game synopsis
Players will control the game through their phones
In Unhinged, players wake up as Ava (voiced by Kravitz) during a storm that cuts off the power. The only way to survive is by using your phone as a flashlight and to call/text your friend Claire (voiced by Sink) and building super Ben (voiced by Baker). The game will be controlled through players' phones, with Netflix stating, "moving your real-world phone tracks 1:1 with Ava's hands in the game."
Game modes
The game will have 2 modes
Unhinged will offer two gameplay modes: Story Mode and Standard Mode. In Story Mode, players can enjoy the narrative without the risk of dying, while in Standard Mode, survival depends on players' reflexes. "During high-stakes moments, a shrinking timer bar at the top of the screen forces you to quickly scan the room for an interactive object," Netflix explained. If players fail to find what they need before time runs out, they'll simply restart from their last checkpoint.
Game expansion
Netflix has over 100 interactive games on its platform
Unhinged is the latest addition to Netflix's portfolio of interactive games. Since introducing games to its platform in 2021, the streamer has expanded its offerings to include over 100 titles. These range from console hits like Red Dead Redemption to original titles based on Netflix series such as Stranger Things 1984 and Too Hot To Handle: Love is a Game.