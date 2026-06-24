Zoe Kravitz, Sadie Sink's 'Unhinged' gets release date

Game synopsis

Players will control the game through their phones

In Unhinged, players wake up as Ava (voiced by Kravitz) during a storm that cuts off the power. The only way to survive is by using your phone as a flashlight and to call/text your friend Claire (voiced by Sink) and building super Ben (voiced by Baker). The game will be controlled through players' phones, with Netflix stating, "moving your real-world phone tracks 1:1 with Ava's hands in the game."