Netflix's Jose Mourinho docuseries arrives in August

In the teaser, Mourinho reflects on his illustrious career, saying, "I started winning in 2003, and my last title was 2022."

He adds, "So it was 20 years winning. That why you want to tell my story. You don't do a documentary with a guy that wins nothing."

The series will also cover his time at Real Madrid, where he led a team with Cristiano Ronaldo against Lionel Messi's Barcelona.