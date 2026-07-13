Netflix's Jose Mourinho docuseries arrives in August
What's the story
Netflix has released the teaser for its upcoming sports documentary series on legendary football manager Jose Mourinho. The series, titled Mourinho, will premiere globally on August 11. The teaser features the Portuguese manager in his element as he showcases his personal trophy room. The series will chronicle his remarkable journey from winning the Champions League with FC Porto to winning two Premier Leagues with Chelsea and a second Champions League title with Inter Milan in Italy.
Teaser insights
'You don't do documentary with a guy that wins nothing'
In the teaser, Mourinho reflects on his illustrious career, saying, "I started winning in 2003, and my last title was 2022."
He adds, "So it was 20 years winning. That why you want to tell my story. You don't do a documentary with a guy that wins nothing."
The series will also cover his time at Real Madrid, where he led a team with Cristiano Ronaldo against Lionel Messi's Barcelona.
Self-proclaimed title
Mourinho downplays the 'Special One' title
Mourinho also downplays the "Special One" title, which he self-proclaimed in 2004 when he joined Chelsea from FC Porto.
He says, "It's not like I come here and I think I'm special."
The interviewer humorously responds, "I love that you're saying that whilst there's a mural of yourself behind you," to which Mourinho turns around in surprise and the clip ends.
Star-studded interviews
The series will feature interviews with several football legends
The documentary series will feature interviews with several football legends including Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard, Iker Casillas, Javier Zanetti, John Terry, Luis Figo, Marcelo, Marco Materazzi, and Massimo Moratti.
It will also include conversations with Petr Cech, Peter Kenyon, and Ricardo Carvalho, among others.
The series is produced by Ventureland with John Battsek and Miles Coleman as producers. Joe Pearlman is the director of the series.