Pulkit Samrat's 'Glory': Netflix unveils gritty poster; teaser out tomorrow

The series features a strong ensemble cast including Divyenndu , Pulkit Samrat and Suvinder Vicky. The story revolves around a dysfunctional family of boxers, exploring themes of ambition, revenge, honor, and fractured relationships. Glory is created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, while Anshuman and Kanishk Varma have directed it. According to the makers, "At its core, Glory is a gripping murder mystery intricately woven against the backdrop of the high-stakes world of sports, bringing together two electrifying genres."

Samrat's statement

Samrat on his 'dream character' in 'Glory'

Speaking about the show earlier, Samrat told Mid-Day, "It's a dream character for me." "The process has been intense, yet addictive." "It's necessary to get out of your comfort zone to see growth. You have to say, 'Okay, let's give the audience something they haven't experienced before'." The release date is expected to be announced soon.