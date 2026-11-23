Netflix India took to social media to announce the sequel, sharing a poster with the caption, "Chor phir se nikal ke bhagne wala hai. Are you ready? Watch Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2, out 17 December, only on Netflix!"

The poster features a lavish golden crown adorned with gemstones and partially submerged in water, with a cruise ship in the background.

This suggests a possible shift in location from the first film's airplane setting.