Netflix's 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' sequel to premiere in December
What's the story
Netflix has announced a sequel to its 2023 heist thriller Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, titled Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2. The film will once again star Yami Gautam Dhar and Sunny Kaushal in lead roles. The sequel is set to premiere on December 17, 2026. Ajay Singh, who directed the first part, has also helmed the upcoming installment.
Announcement details
Netflix revealed the sequel's release date and poster
Netflix India took to social media to announce the sequel, sharing a poster with the caption, "Chor phir se nikal ke bhagne wala hai. Are you ready? Watch Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2, out 17 December, only on Netflix!"
The poster features a lavish golden crown adorned with gemstones and partially submerged in water, with a cruise ship in the background.
This suggests a possible shift in location from the first film's airplane setting.
Production team
Meet the team behind the sequel
The sequel is being produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the Maddock Films banner, in association with Netflix.
Sharad Kelkar and Shreya Chaudhary will also feature in the film.
However, further details about the supporting cast and their characters are still awaited.
Film's success
Recap of 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga'
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga was released on March 24, 2023.
The film followed flight attendant Neha Grover (Gautam Dhar) and her boyfriend Ankit Sethi (Kaushal), who planned to steal diamonds from a flight.
However, their plan went awry when the plane was hijacked, leading to unexpected twists and turns.
Kelkar played RAW officer Parvez Shaikh in the film.