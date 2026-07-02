Netflix unveils 'The Murder of JonBenet Ramsey' limited series
Netflix is dropping a limited series called The Murder of JonBenet Ramsey this winter, with Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen playing JonBenet's parents.
Emily Mitchell steps into the role of JonBenet, and you'll also see Garrett Hedlund, Alison Pill, and Shea Whigham in supporting roles.
The show is produced by 101 Studios and aims to explore both the family's personal struggles and how the case gripped the public.
Series moved from Paramount+ late 2025
Originally set for Paramount+, the series landed at Netflix after a last-minute change in late 2025, just in time for the 30th anniversary of JonBenet's murder.
For those who don't know: six-year-old beauty queen JonBenet was found dead at her Boulder home in 1996.
Her family was cleared by DNA evidence in 2008, but Boulder DA Stan Garnett later said their exoneration was "misleading" due to lingering questions.
Unlike past documentaries, this series dives into how the tragedy impacted everyone involved, on and off camera.