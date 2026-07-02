Netflix unveils 'The Murder of JonBenet Ramsey' limited series

Series moved from Paramount+ late 2025

Originally set for Paramount+, the series landed at Netflix after a last-minute change in late 2025, just in time for the 30th anniversary of JonBenet's murder.

For those who don't know: six-year-old beauty queen JonBenet was found dead at her Boulder home in 1996.

Her family was cleared by DNA evidence in 2008, but Boulder DA Stan Garnett later said their exoneration was "misleading" due to lingering questions.

Unlike past documentaries, this series dives into how the tragedy impacted everyone involved, on and off camera.