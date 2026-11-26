Netflix's 'Mismatched' 4th and final season due February 2027
Netflix's Mismatched is coming back for its fourth and final season in February 2027, with a likely Valentine's Day release.
Fans can expect more of Dimple and Rishi's ups and downs, as the show wraps up the story that started back in 2020.
'Mismatched' writer Dhaliwal returns Thakkar directs
Inspired by Sandhya Menon's novel but now with its own twist, Mismatched has become a favorite for its honest take on young love.
The last season brings writer Gazal Dhaliwal back and welcomes director Divyang Thakkar, promising both familiar vibes and something new.
Filming finished up this September, so get ready: this will be the show's big goodbye!