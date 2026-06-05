New film on RG Kar doctor rape-murder in the making

BJP leader and filmmaker Shankudeb Panda will be directing Abhaya Shakti. He shared that the film will feature actors from Bengal as well as artistes from other states. He also said that the film will try to showcase new aspects of the case which he claims were suppressed earlier. The shoot for Abhaya Shakti is reportedly set to begin in August, coinciding with the month when the incident occurred.

Public reaction

Why now? Director responds

The announcement of Abhaya Shakti has sparked fresh debate, given the ongoing public and political interest in the case. When asked why he chose to announce the film after a change in government, director Panda said he had always planned to make a film on this incident but couldn't do so earlier due to time constraints. The new government reportedly gave him confidence in backing this project. Reportedly, another project on the case, Tilottama, by Ujjwal Chatterjee, is being made.