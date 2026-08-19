Henry Cavill-Kevin Hart spy comedy adds 3 new cast members
What's the story
The upcoming Netflix spy comedy starring Kevin Hart and Henry Cavill has added three new cast members: Jason Isaacs, Justine Lupe, and Aja Naomi King. The film is set to be directed by McG from a script by Jonathan Tropper, Adam and Aaron Nee, and Lizzie and Wendy Molyneux. The plot revolves around two rival spies who accidentally meet in a Lamaze class.
Film synopsis
The film will be produced by multiple production houses
The untitled film's logline reads, "When two rival spies cross paths in a Lamaze class, and their wives become fast friends, their double lives collide in unexpectedly hilarious and dangerous ways."
The story will see these spies reluctantly becoming confidantes and partners on the road to fatherhood.
The film is produced by Shawn Levy and Dan Levine for 21 Laps; Ryan Reynolds, Ashley Fox, Johnny Pariseau for Maximum Effort; Hart, Luke Kelly-Clyne, Bryan Smiley for Hartbeat; and McG.
Cast details
Other projects of the new additions to the cast
Isaacs is known for his roles in Harry Potter and The White Lotus.
Lupe has appeared in Nobody Wants This and Succession, while King is famous for Lessons in Chemistry and How to Get Away With Murder.
The film marks yet another collaboration between Netflix and Hart, who has previously released Lift, Me Time, The Man From Toronto, and Fatherhood on the platform.
His latest comedy, 72 Hours, was released on Netflix in July.