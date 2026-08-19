Henry Cavill-Kevin Hart spy comedy adds 3 new cast members

The untitled film's logline reads, "When two rival spies cross paths in a Lamaze class, and their wives become fast friends, their double lives collide in unexpectedly hilarious and dangerous ways."

The story will see these spies reluctantly becoming confidantes and partners on the road to fatherhood.

The film is produced by Shawn Levy and Dan Levine for 21 Laps; Ryan Reynolds, Ashley Fox, Johnny Pariseau for Maximum Effort; Hart, Luke Kelly-Clyne, Bryan Smiley for Hartbeat; and McG.