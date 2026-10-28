'Harry Potter' series finds its James and Lily!
What's the story
The upcoming Harry Potter series on HBO has announced the casting of three pivotal characters: James Potter, Lily Potter, and Charlie Weasley. The characters will be portrayed by Jasper Talbot, Hannah Chinn, and Harry Gilby, respectively, as per Variety. The series is set to premiere its first season on December 25 with a focus on the first book in JK Rowling's fantasy series.
Character insights
About the characters and their role in the story
The first season of the Harry Potter series will follow Harry Potter's journey from being an ordinary boy to discovering his magical heritage.
The Potters, who were seen in flashbacks, photos, and magical manifestations in the films, will have a more prominent role in this adaptation.
On the other hand, Charlie Weasley is a minor character in the books and does not appear in the films.
Cast details
Know more about the new cast members
Gilby is known for his roles in My Fault: London and Boarders.
Chinn has previously appeared in The Conjuring: Last Rites, and Talbot is known for his work on Broadchurch.
Meanwhile, the first season will star Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.
Other notable cast members include Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape.