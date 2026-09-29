'Grey's Anatomy' S23 adds Sarah Levy, Martin Martinez to cast
What's the story
The long-running medical drama Grey's Anatomy is gearing up for its 23rd season with a fresh cast. Actors Martin Martinez, Sarah Levy, and Trevor Tordjman have been announced as guest stars for the upcoming season, reported Variety. The show saw a major cast shakeup in the Season 22 finale with the exits of characters Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy Altman (Kim Raver).
Character details
Corrie will be played by Levy
Levy, known for her role as Twyla Sands in Schitt's Creek, will play Corrie.
The character is described as: "Witty and a bit of an oddball, Corrie is very pregnant. She has a lot of anxiety about giving birth to her second child after the traumatic experience she had with her first child."
Her upcoming projects also include films Run and Sidelined 3.
New roles
Martinez and Tordjman's roles
Martinez will play Charlie, a character with a tough exterior due to a rough upbringing.
He has appeared in Netflix's Never Have I Ever, Magnum P.I., and Amazon's Primo.
Meanwhile, Tordjman will take on the role of Thomas, described as "the fun-loving and charming boy next door who doesn't realize he is as cute as he is."
His previous credits include Disney Kids & Family titles Zombies and Bunk'd.