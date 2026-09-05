'Harry Potter' S02: Casting revealed for Ginny Weasley, Tom Riddle
What's the story
The upcoming second season of the HBO adaptation of the Harry Potter series has announced new cast members. Lenny Rush will take on the role of Dobby, Bonnie Hill will play Ginny Weasley, and Billy Barratt will portray Tom Riddle. Hill replaces Gracie Cochrane, who played Ginny in Season 1 but left "due to unforeseen circumstances." The first season wrapped up recently and is set to premiere on December 25.
Production updates
Meet the rest of the cast
The second season, based on J.K. Rowling's second book in the series, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, is currently in pre-production at Leavesden Studios near London.
The show will feature Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.
Other notable cast members include John Lithgow (Albus Dumbledore), Janet McTeer (Minerva McGonagall), Paapa Essiedu (Severus Snape), Nick Frost (Rubeus Hagrid), Rory Wilmot (Neville Longbottom), and Lox Pratt (Draco Malfoy).
Show synopsis
About the show and its creators
The Harry Potter series follows the journey of an ordinary boy who discovers his magical heritage. The show will explore themes of friendship and courage.
Francesca Gardiner is writing and executive producing the series, with Mark Mylod serving as an executive producer and director for several episodes.
Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts of Bronte Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films are also executive producers on the project.
In India, the show will stream on JioHotstar.