'Harry Potter' S02: Casting revealed for Ginny Weasley, Tom Riddle

The Harry Potter series follows the journey of an ordinary boy who discovers his magical heritage. The show will explore themes of friendship and courage.

Francesca Gardiner is writing and executive producing the series, with Mark Mylod serving as an executive producer and director for several episodes.

Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts of Bronte Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films are also executive producers on the project.

In India, the show will stream on JioHotstar.