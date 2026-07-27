New comic series 'Maayan' blends Kerala folklore with fantasy adventure

Maayan is a new comic series from Kochi-based Carmond Infinity, mixing Kerala's rich folklore with fantasy adventure.

Set in 15th-century Calicut, it follows Raman, an apprentice to the royal poet on the run, and Maari, a Kalari warrior-wizard from the group of wizards known as Maayans.

Their journey uncovers magical secrets and hidden forces tied to Kerala's history.