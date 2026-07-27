New comic series 'Maayan' blends Kerala folklore with fantasy adventure
Maayan is a new comic series from Kochi-based Carmond Infinity, mixing Kerala's rich folklore with fantasy adventure.
Set in 15th-century Calicut, it follows Raman, an apprentice to the royal poet on the run, and Maari, a Kalari warrior-wizard from the group of wizards known as Maayans.
Their journey uncovers magical secrets and hidden forces tied to Kerala's history.
Creators plan 50-issue expansion and adaptations
Created by Visakh PK and Ananthakrishnan TU (with Visakh UM as co-writer), Maayan launched its first edition in February 2026 with actor Anarkali Marikar.
Now on its fifth issue and over 2,000 copies sold, the team plans to double the series to 50 editions and is eyeing film or streaming adaptations.
Carmond Infinity's earlier work Captain Raaj is also being turned into an animated show.