New Netflix releases: 'BEEF Season 2' and Indian regional titles
Entertainment
Netflix is rolling out a fresh batch of shows this week, and there's something for everyone.
The big buzz is around BEEF Season 2 and Stranger Things: Tales from '85, but there are also some cool regional releases adding to the mix.
Netflix release dates for key titles
BEEF Season 2 lands on April 16, bringing back the intense rivalry, this time between a contractor and an entrepreneur after a wild road rage moment.
Stranger Things: Tales from '85 arrives April 23, taking us back to Hawkins with new supernatural mysteries.
If you're into regional stories, check out Do Deewane Seher Mein (a Mumbai romance out April 17) or Ustaad Bhagat Singh (an inspiring story dropping April 16).