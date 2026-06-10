'Welcome 3' trailer out tomorrow: What to expect
What's the story
The highly anticipated trailer for Akshay Kumar's upcoming film, Welcome To The Jungle, is set to be launched at a grand event in Mumbai on Thursday. The event will be planned by producer Firoz A Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan at YRF Studios. The film, releasing on June 26, stars Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi, among others.
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Danger ekdum real hai aur idiots... out of control ⚠️ #WelcomeToTheJungle Trailer Out Tomorrow!— Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial) June 10, 2026
The chaos begins in cinemas from 26th June, 2026 🍿#FirozANadiadwallah @khan_ahmedasas #CapeOfGoodFilms @starstudio18_ @BaseIndustries_ #SeetaFilms #RakeshDang @vbfilmwala… pic.twitter.com/MwYytMWGIa
Event preparations
Special set has been created at YRF Studios
The team has reportedly set up a special set at YRF Studios for the trailer launch, reflecting the film's scale and theme. The event will be a reunion of the large star-studded cast and a major promotional push for the movie. In addition to unveiling the trailer, a new song from Welcome To The Jungle will also be launched during the event, reported Variety India.
Film expectations
More about 'Welcome to the Jungle'
The film, the latest installment in the popular Welcome franchise, is being touted as one of the biggest and most ambitious entries in the comedy genre. The franchise has a history of delivering films with an ensemble cast, and this new addition promises to continue that tradition. Lara Dutta, Aftab Shivdasani, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, and Raveena Tandon are also part of the movie. Pinkvilla recently reported that Kumar, Shetty, and Rawal will be at the center of the trailer.