'Welcome 3' trailer out tomorrow: What to expect

Film expectations

More about 'Welcome to the Jungle'

The film, the latest installment in the popular Welcome franchise, is being touted as one of the biggest and most ambitious entries in the comedy genre. The franchise has a history of delivering films with an ensemble cast, and this new addition promises to continue that tradition. Lara Dutta, Aftab Shivdasani, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, and Raveena Tandon are also part of the movie. Pinkvilla recently reported that Kumar, Shetty, and Rawal will be at the center of the trailer.