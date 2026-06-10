New Tamil Telugu Malayalam titles streaming from June 12
Entertainment
Looking for something new to stream? From June 12, a fresh batch of Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam titles is dropping on Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Aha Video, and Sun NXT.
The highlights include fantasy-action, crime thrillers, anthologies, and heartfelt dramas, so there's something for every mood.
'Karuppu' and others streaming June 12
Karuppu (Tamil), starring Suriya as the god Vettai Karuppu, lands on Prime Video.
Dridam (Malayalam), a crime thriller about a rookie cop chasing down murder cases, premieres on JioHotstar.
Also in the mix: Sshhh 3 (a Tamil anthology about relationships) streams on Aha Video; Raakh (a mystery set in 1970s Delhi with Ali Fazal) arrives on Prime Video; and Ramani Kalyanam (a drama about reconnection) drops on Sun NXT, all starting June 12.