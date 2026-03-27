News bytes: Udaybir reveals improvisation secrets; Ranveer's energy is magnetic Entertainment Mar 27, 2026

Udaybir Sandhu, who plays Pinda in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, shared that he was able to improvise nearly a third of his lines thanks to the supportive vibe on set.

He credits Ranveer Singh's warm and secure energy, and director Aditya Dhar's encouragement, for making it easy to be creative and genuine in intense scenes.