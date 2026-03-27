News bytes: Udaybir reveals improvisation secrets; Ranveer's energy is magnetic
Entertainment
Udaybir Sandhu, who plays Pinda in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, shared that he was able to improvise nearly a third of his lines thanks to the supportive vibe on set.
He credits Ranveer Singh's warm and secure energy, and director Aditya Dhar's encouragement, for making it easy to be creative and genuine in intense scenes.
Meanwhile, on the film
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi as he transforms into Hamza Ali Mazari, an operative navigating a tough underworld.
The film features a star-studded cast including Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt.
It's been a massive hit, earning over ₹600 crore in India and crossing ₹1,000 crore worldwide within its first week.