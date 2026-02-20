NewsBytes Brief: 'Toxic' teaser out; Yash's fierce look steals spotlight
The official teaser for Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is out, dropping us into a gritty, action-packed Goa with a period setting spanning multiple decades.
Yash stars as gangster Raya, and the teaser is packed with circus fights, snowy chases, and even some chainsaw mayhem—definitely not your average fairy tale.
Fans are divided about Yash's new look
Fans are buzzing about Yash's transformation—he chopped his statement beard.
The vibe is fierce, with the teaser suggesting everything is different this time, the war and the treachery, and the punchy "It's over, when I say it's over. Till then, have some manners."
Everything to know about the film
Directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-written by Yash himself, Toxic brings together stars like Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.
Expect slick action scenes and music by Ravi Basrur.
It'll hit theaters in multiple languages on March 19, 2026—mark your calendars!