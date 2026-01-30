NewsBytes Explainer: 'Andha Pyar 2.0'--comedy spin on blind dating
Entertainment
"Andha Pyar 2.0," a comedy reality series hosted by Vivek Samtani, premieres on Z5 soon.
The show puts a fun spin on blind dating—one woman meets four suitors while blindfolded, focusing on real connections over appearances.
Contestants meet, chat, and decide if they want to reveal
Comedians join as wingmen, keeping things light with jokes during the contestants' honest (and sometimes awkward) chats.
If two people click, they reveal themselves and decide if they want to pair up.
Many contestants appear in different episodes, including Kaustubh Agarwal and Aneri Thakkar.
The show's unique format made it a viral hit.
Where to watch the show
You can catch "Andha Pyar 2.0" on the OTT, Z5, soon.