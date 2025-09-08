NewsBytes Explainer: Kriti Sanon's new role as a producer
Kriti Sanon is now a film producer, aiming to spotlight stories that actually matter.
She believes movies can shape young minds and wants her projects to spark real conversations.
Her debut production, "Do Patti" (with Kajol), dives into domestic violence, and she's also focusing on issues like girls' property rights—topics she feels need more attention.
Aiming to spotlight issues that matter
As the UNFPA Ambassador for Gender Equality, Sanon hopes her production house will push for social justice and equality.
"I believe in the power of cinema to influence young minds. I want to back stories that are impactful and can create a difference," she shared.
By mixing entertainment with purpose, she's set on using films as a tool for positive change—especially in an industry where women producers are still rare.