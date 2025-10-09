NewsBytes Recommends: 'Coolie' on Prime Video--stylish action, catchy music
Rajinikanth's latest action thriller, Coolie, is now streaming in Hindi on Prime Video as Coolie: The Powerhouse. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and released this Independence Day weekend, the film also stars Nagarjuna and features a fun cameo from Aamir Khan.
While the story got mixed reviews, Rajinikanth's energetic performance and the catchy track Monica really stood out.
Story of 'Coolie'
Coolie follows Rajasekhar as he digs into his friend Deva's mysterious death, uncovering a crime syndicate led by Simon (Nagarjuna).
The film's all-star cast and pan-India vibe helped it hit big at the box office—earning over ₹337.5 crore in India and ₹518 crore worldwide.
If you're looking for a stylish action flick with memorable music (Monica, especially!), this one's worth a watch.