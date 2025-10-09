NewsBytes Recommends: 'Coolie' on Prime Video--stylish action, catchy music

Story of 'Coolie'

Coolie follows Rajasekhar as he digs into his friend Deva's mysterious death, uncovering a crime syndicate led by Simon (Nagarjuna).

The film's all-star cast and pan-India vibe helped it hit big at the box office—earning over ₹337.5 crore in India and ₹518 crore worldwide.

If you're looking for a stylish action flick with memorable music (Monica, especially!), this one's worth a watch.