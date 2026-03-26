NewsBytes recommends: 'Dhurandhar 2'--Gaurav Gera's dedication shines in this 1 Entertainment Mar 26, 2026

For his role as Aalam in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, Gaurav Gera went all in: he grew out his beard and let his hair go gray for nearly two years to look the part.

He timed this transformation with the film's shooting, showing some serious dedication.

The movie also features Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari and is produced by B62 Studios and Jio Studios.