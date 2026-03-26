NewsBytes recommends: 'Dhurandhar 2'--Gaurav Gera's dedication shines in this 1
Entertainment
For his role as Aalam in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, Gaurav Gera went all in: he grew out his beard and let his hair go gray for nearly two years to look the part.
He timed this transformation with the film's shooting, showing some serious dedication.
The movie also features Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari and is produced by B62 Studios and Jio Studios.
Gera on his bond with Singh
Gera shared how working with Ranveer Singh made filming even better.
Their easygoing bond on set helped them bring real depth to their scenes, with both actors actively pitching ideas to director Aditya Dhar.
Gera called Singh "a lovely human," saying it made their on-screen connection feel stronger and more natural.