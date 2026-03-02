NewsBytes recommends: 'Jab Khuli Kitaab' trailer; messy, funny, relatable
The trailer for "Jab Khuli Kitaab" just dropped, giving us a peek into the messy side of long-term relationships.
Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia play Gopal and Anusuya, a couple heading for divorce after 50 years together—after a long-buried secret and a confession of a past affair come to light.
The film lands on ZEE5 this March 6.
More about the film
Expect plenty of awkward family moments and sharp humor as Gopal files for divorce and the couple consults a young lawyer and everyone's routines get upended.
The cast also features Samir Soni, Nauheed Cyrusi, and Manasi Parekh.
Shukla on why he made this film
Director Saurabh Shukla says he wanted to show "raw, unfiltered honesty" in long-term relationships—diving into those emotions most people keep hidden.
If you're into stories about real-life messiness with a dash of wit, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.