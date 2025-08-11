NewsBytes recommends: 'Red Letter'--Ajit Arora's all-in directorial debut

Watch it for its unique storyline and beautiful visuals

Set in scenic Kashmir, "Red Letter" dives into themes like hidden pasts and society's blind spots, following Abhi as he faces his own unresolved emotions.

The film features the hit song "Rab Se Hai Dua" by Javed Ali (already racking up millions of views), and highlights Arora's all-in approach—he wrote, directed, and starred in this one.