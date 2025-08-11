Next Article
NewsBytes recommends: 'Red Letter'--Ajit Arora's all-in directorial debut
Ajit Arora just made his directorial debut with "Red Letter," now streaming exclusively on ShemarooMe.
The suspense thriller, which grabbed attention at Cannes, stars Arora himself.
Watch it for its unique storyline and beautiful visuals
Set in scenic Kashmir, "Red Letter" dives into themes like hidden pasts and society's blind spots, following Abhi as he faces his own unresolved emotions.
The film features the hit song "Rab Se Hai Dua" by Javed Ali (already racking up millions of views), and highlights Arora's all-in approach—he wrote, directed, and starred in this one.