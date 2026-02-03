#NewsBytesExplainer: 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' auction twist
On January 2, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 dropped a major twist: Tulsi stopped the Virani group's auction by revealing she'd paid off the family's loans.
Her move blocked Ranvijay's sneaky attempt to sidestep shareholder rules and take over the company.
Here's what happened in the episode
While all this was happening, Pari and Ajay patched things up at their kids' garden class, with Pari owning up to her mistakes.
Ajay told the family Tulsi had cleared their loan too.
Meanwhile, Ranvijay tried to work around the rules by holding the shares Mihir had given him and bidding through his dad—but Tulsi announced she had paid off the family's loans, stopping the auction and preventing the sale of the factory.
The episode is a great example of creative problem-solving
This episode is a classic mix of smart moves, second chances, and family loyalty—plus some seriously creative problem-solving when things looked bleak.
If you're into stories where quick thinking turns things around, this one hits the mark.