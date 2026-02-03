NewsBytesExplainer: 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' auction twist

Here's what happened in the episode

While all this was happening, Pari and Ajay patched things up at their kids' garden class, with Pari owning up to her mistakes.

Ajay told the family Tulsi had cleared their loan too.

Meanwhile, Ranvijay tried to work around the rules by holding the shares Mihir had given him and bidding through his dad—but Tulsi announced she had paid off the family's loans, stopping the auction and preventing the sale of the factory.