#NewsBytesRecommends: 'Bandar'--Anurag Kashyap's hard-hitting take on India's legal system Entertainment Feb 20, 2026

Anurag Kashyap is back with Bandar, releasing May 22, 2026.

The film stars Bobby Deol as a washed-up TV star whose world falls apart after a rape accusation from his ex.

Expect a raw look at the #MeToo movement and how India's legal system sometimes gets messy.