#NewsBytesRecommends: 'Bandar'--Anurag Kashyap's hard-hitting take on India's legal system
Anurag Kashyap is back with Bandar, releasing May 22, 2026.
The film stars Bobby Deol as a washed-up TV star whose world falls apart after a rape accusation from his ex.
Expect a raw look at the #MeToo movement and how India's legal system sometimes gets messy.
Controversial themes and critical reception
Bandar dives into the tough realities of India's courts—think overcrowded jails and endless waits for justice (77% of inmates are undertrials).
Some critics say the film doesn't pick sides but shines a light on how things can get complicated when laws are misused.
Cast and crew, festival buzz
Alongside Deol, you'll see Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, Raj B Shetty, and more.
With a script by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee (the team behind Udta Punjab), plus buzz from TIFF 2025 for its bold storytelling, this one's already making waves.