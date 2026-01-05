NFAI acquires MR Radha's classic film 'Ratha Kanneer'

Why does this matter?

Ratha Kanneer isn't just old-school cinema—it's a story about pride, mistakes, and second chances.

The main character, Mohanasundaram, comes back from abroad with zero respect for his roots and ends up losing everything.

With NFAI now holding the only known original negatives, there's hope that this piece of film history won't fade away.

Prakash Magdum from NFDC is even encouraging collectors to pitch in any copies they have to help keep the movie alive.