Next Article
NFAI acquires MR Radha's classic film 'Ratha Kanneer'
Entertainment
The National Film Archive of India (NFAI) just got its hands on the original reels of Ratha Kanneer, a 1954 Tamil drama starring MR Radha.
Thanks to FTII officer Aparna Subramaniam's donation, this rare film can now be preserved and restored for future generations.
Why does this matter?
Ratha Kanneer isn't just old-school cinema—it's a story about pride, mistakes, and second chances.
The main character, Mohanasundaram, comes back from abroad with zero respect for his roots and ends up losing everything.
With NFAI now holding the only known original negatives, there's hope that this piece of film history won't fade away.
Prakash Magdum from NFDC is even encouraging collectors to pitch in any copies they have to help keep the movie alive.