NFAI rescues lost Tamil classic 'Ratha Kanneer' Entertainment Jan 03, 2026

The National Film Archive of India (NFAI) just scored a rare find: the original reels of Ratha Kanneer, a 1954 Tamil film that's been nearly impossible to watch in good quality.

Directed by Krishnan-Panju and starring M.R. Radha, it's a bold story about Mohanasundaram—a rich guy who looks down on Indian culture and faces harsh consequences for his choices.