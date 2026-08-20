NGMA Bengaluru shows Botticelli's Madonna and Child in motherhood exhibition
Bengaluru's National Gallery of Modern Art is now showing Botticelli's iconic Madonna and Child as part of its new exhibition, One Mother, Many Mother Tongues.
This famous painting, featuring the Virgin Mary in striking red and blue robes, stands out for its detailed background: look closely and you'll spot cross-like architecture and stone gargoyles behind Mary that hint at deeper stories.
Exhibition features 26 motherhood artifacts
Curated by art historian and academician Naman Ahuja and the director of the Italian Cultural Centre in India Andrea Anastasio, the show brings together 26 unique artifacts celebrating motherhood: from a 4,500-year-old Harappan sculpture to Indian goddess carvings like Chamunda and Hariti, plus ancient Etruscan tributes to Mater Matuta.
The exhibition runs from August 20 to September 20 with support from the Prestige Group, with Rezwan Razack's Museum of Indian Paper Money as cultural partner.