NH Studioz reissues '3 Idiots' for theaters September 4, 2026

Mark your calendars: 3 Idiots, the classic Bollywood film starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi, is returning to the big screen on September 4, 2026.

Nearly 17 years after its original release, fans will get another chance to experience this iconic story in theaters.

The re-release was announced by NH Studioz after they acquired Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films's catalog.