NH Studioz reissues '3 Idiots' for theaters September 4, 2026
Mark your calendars: 3 Idiots, the classic Bollywood film starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi, is returning to the big screen on September 4, 2026.
Nearly 17 years after its original release, fans will get another chance to experience this iconic story in theaters.
The re-release was announced by NH Studioz after they acquired Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films's catalog.
Khan denies Wangdu link to Wangchuk
3 Idiots isn't just a movie: it's a milestone for Hindi cinema and still connects with audiences today.
The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Boman Irani, and its absence from Aamir's recent birthday festival made fans even more eager for its return.
On a related note, Aamir recently addressed rumors about his character Phunsukh Wangdu being based on Sonam Wangchuk, clarifying at a British Film Institute event that it wasn't true and expressing concern for Wangchuk's health.