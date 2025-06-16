'Masters of the Universe': Galitzine shares 1st look as He-Man
What's the story
Nicholas Galitzine has shared his transformed first look as He-Man in the upcoming film Masters of the Universe.
The actor took to Instagram recently to announce that production has wrapped and shared an image of himself in costume.
"Well, that's a wrap on Masters of the Universe," he wrote. "It has been an honor shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He-Man."
Actor's statement
'The role of a lifetime': Galitzine
Galitzine further said, "It's been the role of a lifetime, and I put everything into it. There's not much I can show you, but I am so proud of the movie we've made."
He also thanked the cast and crew for their hard work.
Directed by Travis Knight, Masters of the Universe is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films. It's set to release on June 5, 2026.
Film insights
Here's the official synopsis
The film follows a 10-year-old boy named Prince Adam, who crashes into Earth in a spaceship. He becomes separated from his magical Power Sword in the process.
Nearly 20 years later, Adam locates the sword and returns to Eternia as He-Man.
The ensemble cast includes Jared Leto as Skeletor, Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Elba as Duncan/Man-at-Arms, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, and Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress.