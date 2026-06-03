Nick Pasqual sentenced to 32yrs to life for stabbing ex-girlfriend

Nick Pasqual , a Hollywood actor and producer known for How I Met Your Mother and Archive 81, has been sentenced to 32 years to life in prison. The sentence comes after he was found guilty of multiple felonies, including attempted murder, forcible rape, first-degree burglary, and injuring a spouse or partner. The victim was his ex-girlfriend Allie Shehorn, a Hollywood makeup artist who has worked on Mean Girls and Rebel Moon, among others.

Crime timeline Shehorn testified against him during the trial The San Fernando Courthouse handed down the sentence on Tuesday for a series of felonies committed between January and May 2024. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed that the jury also found Pasqual personally used a knife during the crime. Shehorn testified against him during the trial, detailing how he broke into her home at around 4:30am on May 23, 2024, and stabbed her over 20 times before fleeing.

Arrest details Pasqual was apprehended at a border checkpoint in Texas Pasqual was apprehended at a border checkpoint in Texas after the attack. Following the incident, Shehorn underwent emergency surgery and spent several days in intensive care. "Today's 32 years to life sentence holds Nick Pasqual accountable for the horrific crimes he committed against someone who once loved and trusted him," District Attorney Nathan J Hochman said in a statement.

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Statement Hochman praised Shehorn for her bravery Hochman added that Shehorn "miraculously survived and courageously stood before her abuser in court to testify about the brutality she endured." "Her trial testimony was crucial in securing a guilty verdict so Mr. Pasqual could no longer be free to hurt anyone else." Hochman also said that at the sentencing hearing, Shehorn "gave a powerful victim impact statement."

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