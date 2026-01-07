Next Article
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban finalize divorce—no child support involved
Entertainment
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have officially settled their divorce, choosing not to seek child or spousal support despite both having high incomes.
They share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, and have agreed to co-parent without financial arrangements.
How they're handling parenting and property
Kidman will spend most of the year with their daughters, while Urban gets them every other weekend—no child support is exchanged.
The ex-couple quietly split up their homes, investments, and cars on their own terms, with each covering their own legal fees.
A look back at Kidman and Urban's journey
Before meeting Urban in 2005, Kidman was married to Tom Cruise and had two kids with him.
She married Urban in 2006; after 19 years together, they've chosen to part ways.