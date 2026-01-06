Sebastian Stan might join 'The Batman Part II' cast

Why does this matter?

Stan moving from the Marvel universe to DC is a big shift—he's spent over a decade playing major roles in Captain America and Avengers movies.

Adding him alongside Johansson and Barry Keoghan (likely back as Joker) shows the sequel is aiming for a seriously star-studded lineup.

If you're into superhero films or just love seeing your favorite actors take on new worlds, this one's worth keeping an eye on.