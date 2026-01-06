Next Article
Sebastian Stan might join 'The Batman Part II' cast
Entertainment
Sebastian Stan is reportedly in talks to join Matt Reeves's The Batman Part II, set for release on October 1, 2027.
He'd be joining Robert Pattinson (returning as Batman) and Scarlett Johansson, though his role hasn't been revealed yet.
Why does this matter?
Stan moving from the Marvel universe to DC is a big shift—he's spent over a decade playing major roles in Captain America and Avengers movies.
Adding him alongside Johansson and Barry Keoghan (likely back as Joker) shows the sequel is aiming for a seriously star-studded lineup.
If you're into superhero films or just love seeing your favorite actors take on new worlds, this one's worth keeping an eye on.