Next Article
'Heer Express' now streaming on JioCinema
Entertainment
Heer Express, the 2025 rom-com starring Divita Juneja, just dropped on JioHotstar.
The story follows Heer Walia, who moves to the UK after losing her mom, determined to make it big in the culinary world.
Along the way, she faces plenty of cultural hurdles and pressure to fit in—making for a heartfelt and relatable watch.
Who's behind it & why people are talking
Directed by Umesh Shukla and Sunil Kumar, Heer Express brings together a talented cast: Ashutosh Rana, Prit Kamani, Gulshan Grover, and Sanjay Mishra all play key roles.
With music by Tanishk Bagchi and a script from Sanjay Grover, the film has already scored an impressive 7.8/10 on IMDb—thanks to its engaging story and standout performances.