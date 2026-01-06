'Heer Express' now streaming on JioCinema Entertainment Jan 06, 2026

Heer Express, the 2025 rom-com starring Divita Juneja, just dropped on JioHotstar.

The story follows Heer Walia, who moves to the UK after losing her mom, determined to make it big in the culinary world.

Along the way, she faces plenty of cultural hurdles and pressure to fit in—making for a heartfelt and relatable watch.