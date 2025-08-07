Nicole Kidman's 'Babygirl' becomes most-watched film on HBO

Where to watch 'Babygirl' and cast details

Alongside Kidman and Dickinson, you'll spot Sophie Wilde and Antonio Banderas in supporting roles.

Critics have given "Babygirl" a solid 76% on Rotten Tomatoes for its performances and direction, though audiences are more divided with a 48% score.

If you're curious to check it out yourself (and don't mind adult content), it's streaming now on HBO Max in the US and Amazon Prime Video in India.