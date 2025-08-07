Nicole Kidman's 'Babygirl' becomes most-watched film on HBO
Nicole Kidman's latest film, "Babygirl," is now the most-watched movie on HBO as of August 6, 2025, overtaking even the popular Final Destination series.
Directed by Halina Reijn, this 2024 thriller dives into the messy dynamic between a powerful CEO (Kidman) and her much younger intern (Harris Dickinson), keeping viewers hooked with its bold storyline.
Where to watch 'Babygirl' and cast details
Alongside Kidman and Dickinson, you'll spot Sophie Wilde and Antonio Banderas in supporting roles.
Critics have given "Babygirl" a solid 76% on Rotten Tomatoes for its performances and direction, though audiences are more divided with a 48% score.
If you're curious to check it out yourself (and don't mind adult content), it's streaming now on HBO Max in the US and Amazon Prime Video in India.